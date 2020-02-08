Coroner: Woman, 79, dead after car left running accidentally

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle left running accidentally led to the apparent carbon monoxide poisoning death of a woman found in her Pennsylvania home.

The York County coroner’s office says 79-year-old Lorraine Williams and her dog were found dead just before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the York Township residence. Officials said “It was apparent that a vehicle had been left accidentally running in the garage.”

Officials said the vehicle was out of gas with the key in the on position in the ignition. Fire department officials reported high carbon monoxide levels in the home initially.