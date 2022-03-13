ALVERTON, Pa. (AP) — A man operating a snow blower was struck and killed by a pickup truck in western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said the pickup failed to negotiate a left curve on an East Huntingdon Township road at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The truck went to the west side of the street and struck 49-year-old Brian Hyde, who was operating a snow blower, officials said. He was taken to the Excela Frick emergency department, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is planned and a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending, the coroner’s office said.

Officials said it’s unclear whether speed, weather conditions or cellphone use were factors in the crash. State police in Greensburg are investigating.