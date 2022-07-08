MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Mifflin County Coroner was called to an ultralight aircraft crash Friday morning, according to Mifflin County Emergency Services.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released the following information about the accident.

“An unregistered ultralight vehicle crashed in a field near Belleville, Pa., around 10 a.m. local time today. The vehicle does not meet the criteria to be defined as an aircraft. In these cases, the FAA defers the investigation to local enforcement.”

The FAA said its statement is preliminary and subject to change.

Mifflin County Emergency Services said the ultralight crashed near Plane View Drive, in Allensville, Pa. Officials say there was only one victim and that coroner was requested to the scene.