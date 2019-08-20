Cops: Woman ran to neighbor for help, dragged by attacker

WALNUTPORT, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a woman who pounded on her neighbor’s door screaming for help was dragged away by her attacker and was found being held by a man in a nearby home’s attic.

Lehigh Township Police say the woman ran to the neighbor’s house just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The neighbor called the police, and while on the phone the homeowner heard the woman say “no, no, don’t do it.” When the homeowner went outside, no one was there but it appeared the woman had been dragged away.

Police tell LehighValleyLive.com responding officers found a purse and other items along the road leading to a home.

Inside they discovered the woman wrapped in a blanket in the attic, with 56-year-old Blaine Kirchner on top of her.

Kirchner is jailed on charges of strangulation, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and harassment.