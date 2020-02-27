Cops: Mom wearing costume overdoses at babysitter’s home

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a mother wearing a Cookie Monster costume apparently overdosed on heroin while sitting in her running car, shortly after she had dropped off her 9-year-old son at a babysitter’s home.

Rachel Love Martin was charged Wednesday with child endangerment.

It’s not known if the 38-year-old Westmoreland County woman has retained an attorney.

Authorities say the babysitter called police to her West Newton home because she was concerned Martin may have been under the influence of drugs.

It’s not clear why Martin was wearing the Cookie Monster costume.