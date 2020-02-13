Cops: Drunk driver with toddler in SUV hits police cruiser

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man who was driving drunk with an improperly secured toddler in an SUV struck a Pittsburgh police cruiser and nearly hit some officers with his vehicle before he was captured after a brief chase.

The crash happened Wednesday night, when the cruiser with three officers inside was struck by the SUV.

None of the officers were injured. But authorities say the man then drove off, nearly striking the officers, and eventually hit two other vehicles before the pursuit ended.

Officers found a toddler in the backseat of the SUV, but she wasn’t hurt in the crash.