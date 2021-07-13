Contractor dies after 40-foot fall through roof of building

In this March 25, 2020, photo, a construction worker walks along a roof on a new home in Nashville, Tenn. US home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday, June 17, that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 last month after steep declines in April and March.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A contractor died after a 40-foot fall through the roof of a building in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said the accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Bethlehem, Northampton County.

Charles Irwin, 73, of Reynoldsville was pronounced dead shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy Tuesday ruled the death accidental and due to multiple blunt force trauma due to the fall, the coroner’s office said.

Bethlehem police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.