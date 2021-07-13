Contractor dies after 40-foot fall through roof of building

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A contractor died after a 40-foot fall through the roof of a building in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.
The Lehigh County coroner’s office said the accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Bethlehem, Northampton County.
Charles Irwin, 73, of Reynoldsville was pronounced dead shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem, the coroner’s office said.
An autopsy Tuesday ruled the death accidental and due to multiple blunt force trauma due to the fall, the coroner’s office said.
Bethlehem police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.