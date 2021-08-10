Scott Conklin chosen to chair House State Government Committee

In this Oct. 6, 2010 photo, Scott Conklin, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Harrisburg, Pa. Conklin, a state representative from Centre County, is running on the Democratic ticket with gubernatorial candidate Dan Onorato. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania House Democratic leadership has appointed State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, to serve as the Democratic chair of the House State Government Committee.

The committee reviews legislation on issues ranging from voting and elections to campaign finance reform and oversees various state agencies, including the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, the Public Employees’ Retirement System, the State Employees’ Retirement System and the Independent Regulatory Review Commission.

“I am hopeful that we can bring an honest conversation to the table when it comes to governing and specifically how this committee operates,” said Conklin. “My goal is that we leave partisanship at the door and lead a committee that works for all citizens of Pennsylvania in a dignified, honest and forthright manner.”

Additional information on the House State Government Committee, including upcoming hearings, can be found by visiting legis.state.pa.us.