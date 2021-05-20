Congressman Fred Keller backs bill to protect PA motorsports

(WTAJ) — State Representative Fred Keller backed a unique bill proposed by Congress in Washington D.C. that would exempt vehicles used as racecars from regulation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports or ‘RPM’ act would keep cars used only in competition from having to follow regulations from the clean air act. After the EPA issued a proposed rule in 2016 to regulate the emissions of racing vehicles, racers and fans across Pennsylvania expressed concerns about its impact on the state’s motorsports industry.

Keller calls the regulation of motorsports vehicles “unnecessary” and says this bill would safeguard the industry.

“Motorsports represent a vital part of our local economy and a key component of Pennsylvania’s rich automotive heritage and culture,” said Keller. “Our district is home to the Selinsgrove Speedway, Clinton County Motor Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, Beaver Springs Dragway, and thousands of racing fans—myself included. I am proud to sign onto the RPM Act as an original cosponsor to shield motorsports from unnecessary federal regulation and safeguard the future of this important American industry.”