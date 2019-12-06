Commuted prison lifer faces arrest when he’s released

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A man whose life sentence in prison was just commuted by Gov. Tom Wolf may be facing arrest.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said Friday that the Delaware County district attorney’s office notified the state prison system that it plans to detain 54-year-old David Sheppard when he’s released.

Fetterman’s calling it prosecutorial abuse of power. Sheppard’s life sentence was commuted Thursday by Wolf, but he’ll still have to spend a year in a halfway house.

Sheppard has an outstanding warrant on a 1992 shoplifting charge in Delaware County.

Sheppard was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly pharmacy robbery in Philadelphia in 1992.