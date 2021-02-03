Comcast delays data overage charges, Pa. Attorney General announced

POMPANO BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: A Comcast sign is seen at one of their centers on February 13, 2014 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Today, Comcast announced a $45-billion offer for Time Warner Cable. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Comcast has come to an agreement with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office to delay the start of data overage charges to existing customers in Pennsylvania and their entire Northeast Division.

The new, amended rollout plan includes:

Delayed start date to July 2021 to accommodate parents and students

Changes to Comcast’s policy that makes it easier for Pennsylvanians to terminate their existing contracts without fees.

“As Pennsylvanians continue to navigate this pandemic, we know millions are relying on the internet for school and work more than ever. This is not the time to change the rules when it comes to internet data usage and increase costs,” said AG Shapiro. “My office negotiated with Comcast to delay the implementation of these overage charges and waive any early termination fees for customers who opt out through December 2021. We also limited the impact of these changes on low-income households.”

As a result of dialogue and at the urging of Attorney General Shapiro, Comcast has agreed to:



Forgo the data threshold on low-income users who are enrolled in the Internet Essentials program or IEPP programs for the duration of 2021;

Disclose data threshold information more prominently in the contract execution process;

Delay implementation of the overage charges until July, to be seen in the August bill; and

Waive any early termination fee normally charged only for cancelling all Xfinity services early, through December 31, 2021, for any customer who entered into a term contract prior to November 2020.



The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and Comcast continue to work on ways to increase transparency and educate consumers. Comcast customers are encouraged to review their data usage prior to July 1 to see which data plan best suits their household under these new terms.