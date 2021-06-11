Coal plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio to shut down

CHESWICK, PA – JUNE 07: A backyard overlooks the valley to the GenOn Cheswick Power Station, which still burns coal to produce 637 megawatts of electricity for the region on June 7, 2021 about 15 miles northeast of Pittsburgh in Cheswick, Pennsylvania. Scientists from Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported today that despite a year-long pause in much of the economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide reached the highest levels since accurate measurements began 63 years ago, according to published reports. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The owner of three coal-fired power plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio says that it will shut them down.

Houston-based GenOn Holdings LLC said Thursday that it will shut down a generating unit at both Avon Lake station on Lake Erie near Cleveland and Cheswick station on the Allegheny River outside Pittsburgh by Sept. 15. It says it will shut down two generating units at the much larger Morgantown station on Maryland’s Cobb Neck peninsula by next June 1.

Coal has fallen out of favor in the climate change era and it’s been buffeted by a flood of cheaper natural gas from shale formations.