Co-founder of Pocono Raceway Dr. Rose Mattioli passes away at 92

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The co-founder of Pocono Raceway, Dr. Rose Mattioli passed away at home Monday in the company of family at 92 years old.

Above is and image and statement released on the Pocono Raceway Facebook page regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Mattioli.

According to the statement released by Pocono Raceway, Dr. Rose Mattioli and her late husband Dr. Joseph “Doc” Mattioli founded the Pocono Raceway in 1968 and it is still a community icon today. They are known for their contributions to their community including donations that were often anonymous and unprompted. Dr. Rose was particularly known for helping women to contribute to motorsports and be involved in an industry that wasn’t very welcoming to them.

She met Joseph in Philadelphia in 1947 while attending college and they secretly eloped a year later. Rose graduated in 1952 and started her podiatry practice while Joseph started his dental practice, both in Philadelphia. They went on to have three children: Looie, Michele and Joseph III.

The couple came to Long Pond in the mid-1960s for a business opportunity and began constructing the Pocono Raceway, holding the first major event in 1971.

The raceway created an all-women’s program known as the Rose Pedals in 2017 to volunteer in local efforts to combat hunger and help local families and, in the future, offer mentorship to girls and women and help them to succeed.

The family asks that donations be given to any charity you choose in place of flowers. Services will be held privately.