Clarion University suspends face-to-face instruction

CLARION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clarion University has suspended face-to-face instruction as a precaution due to coronavirus.

The university announced that classes will be continuing online until further notice. All campus offices will remain open, but students can choose whether or not to complete online instruction from home or on campus.

Students who live in campus housing and decide to leave will not be allowed back until campus operations resume, the university said.

Many other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education schools have also made the switch to online instruction or have extended spring break.