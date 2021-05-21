Pennsylvanians encouraged to use traps to catch Spotted Lanternflies

(WTAJ) — The Department of Agriculture is calling on Pennsylvanians to help eliminate the Spotted Lanternfly to prevent the invasive species from causing any harm.

A specialist from the Department of Agriculture demonstrated a circle trap that will capture the Spotted Lanternfly without harming other insects. It involves creating a net that you can place around a tree to help capture the lanternfly whenever they fly off and crawl back up a tree.

“As the bugs are crawling up, they’re going to get up and feed them through a funnel,” said Pennsylvania Dept. of Agriculture Specialist Jay Losiewicz “Just remove the bag, zip tie it off and throw it away somewhere safe where you know it’s going to get disposed of properly. Then replace the old bag with a new bag and you’re ready to go for the entire season.”

You can buy your own circle trap or you can make your own. All you need are some plastic milk jugs, duct tape, screen wire twine, hot glue and storage bags.