Ex-church official who stole $1.2M sentenced on tax counts

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former western Pennsylvania church administrator who is serving a state prison term for stealing $1.2 million has now been sentenced to a federal prison term on tax charges related to the embezzlement.

David Reiter was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years and must also pay more than $1.4 million in restitution to the IRS. He had pleaded guilty to 16 federal counts last December.

The federal prison term will run concurrently with the five to 10-year sentence he received for the state charges. Prosecutors say the money was stolen over the course of about 17 years from the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair, where Reiter had been an administrator since 2001.