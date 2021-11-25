Christmas tree arrives at State Capitol Building

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The state capitol Christmas tree arrived on Wednesday.

The 20-foot Douglas Fir arrived in the Main Rotunda and is from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County.

“This is one of the most well-known trees in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Pa. Department of General Services spokesperson Troy Thompson. ” Everyone knows when the capitol tree is up, the holiday season has really started.”

The tree will be decorated with more than 3,000 lights and ornaments.

The state hopes to have an official tree lighting event, but nothing is set in stone yet.