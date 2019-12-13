Christmas tradition returns to Indiana for final performance

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) Feel the Love of Christmas Concert, a 25-year tri-state tradition will return to the Kovalchick Complex in Indiana for one final year. Join the celebration on Saturday, December 21st at 7:30 p.m.

One hundred percent of the concert proceeds will benefit the Renda Broadcasting Teddy Bear Fund Drive, which has generated nearly three million dollars for the Indiana Regional Medical Center Pediatric Unit and the Free Care Fund at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

A tradition started by the late musician/singer/songwriter B.E. Taylor will end after this holiday season tour, as his son B.C. Taylor conducts the final “Feel The Love of Christmas.”

“This will be an experience you won’t want to miss, and a night you’ll never forget,” said B.C. Taylor.

The B.E. Taylor Christmas Concerts first came to Indiana in 2012 and became an instant hit, growing each year until B.E. Taylor’s sudden passing in 2017.

Joining B.C. Taylor for the concert will be longtime collaborators like Rick Witkowsky, Hermie Granta, Jeff Jimerson, Jamie Peck, and many award-winning musicians from around the country.

For tickets visit at the Kovalchick Complex Box Office, located in the main lobby at 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA.

Tickets are also available on-line at iuptix.com, or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Tickets start at $30.

Feel the Love of Christmas Concert is presented by S&T Bank.