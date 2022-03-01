COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A 4-year-old child died in a shooting in a southeastern Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

Coatesville officers were called to the home shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday and found the child shot once in the face, police said. Paramedics arrived and found the child dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives from the city police department and Chester County are investigating. Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators.

Police didn’t immediately release any further information about the circumstances of the shooting or the weapon involved. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family impacted by this tragic incident,” the police department said in a Facebook post.