HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Chester County man living with autism made his 150 stop at a law enforcement agency to help promote awareness.

21-year-old Alex Mann has made it his mission to visit law enforcement officers to promote autism awareness. He also shared his personal perspective on how responders can better understand and interact with other individuals that have an autism spectrum disorder.

Photo Pennsylvania State Police

“I began visiting police departments in my area in 2018 to show my support and to also educate officers on autism awareness,” Mann said. He then thanked state police for them taking the time to listen to his message.

Mann visited the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg where Colonel Robert Evanchick presented him with a certificate of appreciation for his dedicated outreach and education.

“I want to personally thank Mr. Alex Mann for reaching out to the Pennsylvania State Police,” Evanchick said. “I applaud him for spreading his message of autism awareness to help law enforcement agencies throughout the state.”

Before heading to headquarters Mann was treated to a lunch in the cafeteria, getting a chance to speak with multiple personnel and he also took a tour of the academy grounds and spoke with state police cadets before going to headquarters in Harrisburg.