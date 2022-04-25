READING, Pa (WTAJ) — A place you thought you’d visit only in your “Wildest Dreams” might be more of a reality as Taylor Swift’s childhood home is up for sale.

Before relocating to Nashville, Swift, 32, was born and raised in Reading, Pennsylvania and her home, located in the Wyomissing Hills neighborhood, is on the market for $999,900.

Photo Credit: “Eric J. & Eric P. Miller, The Eric Miller Team at RE/MAX of Reading”.

The Eric Miller Team at RE/MAX holds the listing for the nearly million-dollar home. Swift’s former home comes with five beds and baths, with three of them being full baths. There’s also a spacious kitchen and grand foyer, so no “Blank Spaces.”

Outside, there are 3,560 square feet and 0.75 acres which can be yours “Forever and Always” along with a heated pool, patio and fenced garden.