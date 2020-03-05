Charges filed against 2 men after shooting in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been charged after a shooting that happened in Lock Haven on February 22, Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse reported.

According to the release, Zachary Noll, 20, and Elijah Fletcher,21, are facing various felony and misdemeanor charges after police were able to identify them after being called for shots fire on the 200 block of W. Church Street.

Noll and Fletcher reportedly drove a white Mercedes to the area and got into a physical altercation with others at a home before leaving. Shortly after, both men came back with Fletcher holding a “military-style” firearm. He then allegedly pointed the gun at a 19-year-old man before firing the gun in an unspecified direction.

Police were able to locate both men and execute a search warrant at 107 E. Park Street.

The release states that police found a large amount of marijuana separated into over 20 different packages, scales, unused packing materials, over $3,000 in cash and a Hi-point .45 caliber carbine rifle. The rifle being consistent with the firearm described, as well as casings found when police first arrived at the scene.

ELIJAH FLETCHER, 21

ZACHARY NOLL, 20











NOLL was charged with Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (F), Possession of a controlled substance (M) and Possession of drug paraphernalia (M) NOLL was arraigned and released on a $20,000 bail.

FLETCHER was charged with Persons not to possess a firearm (F1), simple assault (M2), recklessly endangering another person (M2), disorderly conduct (M3) and public drunkenness (S) Fletcher was arraigned in is currently in the Clinton County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.