(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period.

Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

By regulation, the PFBC may also provide for the transfer of multiple calendar-year registrations upon sale or conveyance of a boat.