Central Pa. school districts facing bus driver shortage

(WTAJ)-School districts in Central Pa. and even across the country are facing a shortage of bus drivers.

Director of Operations for the Altoona Area Shcool District Tim Tokaesky explained that at least 7,000 students ride the bus every day during the school year and at one point in the year the district was down 14 bus drivers. They are currently five drivers short for the upcoming school year.

One of the bus drivers for the district explains how being a bus driver can be the perfect job if you are a parent of children in the district due to the flexible schedule.

“You come in and work in the morning then go home in the afternoon and do what you need to do at home then come back in the afternoon and then you have your evenings free,” said district bus driver and instructor Courtney Burns.

To apply for a school bus driver job visit Student Transportation of America’s website.