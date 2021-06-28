CDC: Small Pa. Salmonella outbreak likely linked to backyard poultry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the CDC reported a small Salmonella outbreak in Pennsylvania likely related to contact with backyard poultry.

Since May 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 311 Salmonella cases, with 15 coming from the Keystone state alone.

A total of 103 people were hospitalized across the nation with one death reported out of Indiana.

The CDC says “backyard poultry can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread in areas where the poultry live and roam.”

While it may be tempting, experts say young children under five and adults 65 and older with weakened immune systems should not kiss or snuggle the birds as this can spread germs to your mouth causing illness,

If you are infected with Salmonella, you may develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps between six hours to six days after exposure.

The CDC says the true number of sick people is considered to be much higher than the reported numbers, as many people recover without medical care.