Assistant marching band director in Harrisburg charged with possession, distribution of child porn

(WHTM) — An assistant marching band director at Central Dauphin High School has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

39-year-old Stephen Gugoff was arrested on Sunday, June 13, after a search of his home revealed at least 50 files containing images of child sexual abuse being stored on his home electronic devices.

Derry Township Police first suspected Gugoff when his IP address was found sharing the files on a peer-to-peer sharing network. A subpoena later revealed the IP address matched that of Gugoff’s home in Harrisburg.

Gugoff is being charged with 25 counts of disseminating images of child pornography and 50 counts of possessing those same images. Gugoff has been fired from his position.