Caught on camera: Tractor-trailer hangs off portion of I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT cameras spotted a tractor-trailer hanging off the edge of I-83 in Springfield Township late Thursday morning.

Traffic cameras showed a mix of vehicles squeezing past the wreck before crews could clear the scene. According to PennDOT, the accident took place on I-83 Southbound between Exit 14 PA-182 Leaders Heights Rd and Exit 8 PA-216.

At this time, Pennsylvania State Police and fire police are on the scene. Southbound lanes of I-83 were closed at Exit 10 while the wreck is cleared.

Officials say a gas tank was ruptured, making the incident a hazmat issue. There were no reports of injury.

Drivers can expect severe delays upwards of 30 minutes or more as traffic moves at an average speed of five miles per hour.