Caught on Cam: Man tries to abduct girl in daylight

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN) — A young woman screams for her life and fights off a man in this video before the guy finally lets go.

The possible attempted abduction happened on North 15th street by Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

One man heard the woman’s screams from inside his home but didn’t think anything of it until he checked his front door security camera that captured the incident.

Watch again, you see the attacker casually walk away after letting go of the woman.

“It’s a good thing she fought back. Maybe he was just trying to get out of dodge,” the homeowner said.

The brazen ambush also happened while people are seen walking on the sidewalk across the street.

After the woman’s free, she quickly walks over to them.

Listen closely, you can hear her shaken voice.

“He was just trying to abduct me,” the girl said.

Police arrived a short time later and took a statement from the woman. Now officers want to find the guy for questioning.

“I’ve got daughters so I hope they catch him because that’s not cool. Trying to snatch up young girls out here,” said the homeowner.