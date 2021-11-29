Cast your vote for Pennsylvania’s 2022 ‘River of the Year’

Visitors to Ohiopyle State Park prepare to kayak in the Youghiogheny River in Ohiopyle, Pa., Sunday, May 31, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Online voting is now open until mid-January for the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year, choosing among four waterways nominated throughout the state.

The Catawissa Creek, Connoquenessing Creek, French Creek and the Monogahela River are all nominations, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. Nominations closed Nov. 15, and these four were selected based on each waterway’s conservation needs and successes.

Online voting for the best of the four rivers runs from today until Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. Information on how to vote will be made available on the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) website. More details about the River of the Year program can be found there, as well.

After a waterway is chosen for the annual honor, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip, or sojourn, Dunn said. The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.

“The value of our waterways has shined brighter than ever during this pandemic as people have visited Pennsylvania`s river and streams in unprecedented numbers seeking the natural refuge they supply,” Dunn said. “This annual competition is so much more than a popularity contest. All of our rivers and streams have truly unique attributes, offer incredible recreational opportunities, and offer significant boosts to local economies.”

POWR, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, administers the River of the Year program with funding from DCNR. The 2021 designation was awarded to the Shenango River.

POWR and DCNR also work with local organizations to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the River of the Year.

For more information about DCNR’s Rivers Program, head to their website under “conservation” and then click “water.”