PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is pushing for information on how staffing shortages at state survey agencies are affecting their ability to ensure the health and safety of residents at long-term care facilities.

Senator Casey is sending a letter to survey agencies in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico after reports from federal watchdogs repeatedly link staffing shortages at survey agencies with failures to conduct timely, high-quality nursing home surveys.

The Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services (OIG) issued a report in January identifying “staffing shortages as a root cause of State survey performance problems.” As of mid-August, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data show that nearly 30 percent of the national total of nursing homes are overdue for these standard surveys.

“State survey agencies are integral to ensuring the health and safety of Americans reliant on our Nation’s health care providers, ranging from hospitals to nursing homes to intermediate care facilities and more. These agencies play a particularly important role in oversight of the country’s more than 15,000 nursing homes, enforcing federal standards related to medical care, adequate staffing and safeguarding residents from abuse and neglect, among others. By conducting comprehensive inspections, known as standard surveys, every 15 months and promptly investigating complaints, state surveyors are the eyes and ears ensuring quality care is delivered,” wrote Senator Casey.

Current and former state survey agency officials have reported challenges hiring and retaining surveyors, which affects the frequency and quality of nursing home surveys, as local governments experience broader challenges attracting and retaining workers.

In order to fulfill the annual requirements, states have used stopgap measures including hiring contract inspectors at high costs, encouraging overtime for surveyors and sending surveyors outside their regular regions. As such, Senator Casey is seeking details from states on how the availability and experience of surveyors affect their ability to carry out oversight responsibilities, data regarding turnover among agency staff as well as information on how rising salaries in the nursing profession affect hiring and retention.

Senator Casey secured a one-time $100 million funding boost for nursing home oversight in the CARES Act of March 2020, the first increase for nursing home oversight since the fiscal year 2014. In August 2021, he introduced the Nursing Home Improvement and Accountability Act, which would address gaps in staffing, transparency, accountability and oversight of long-term care facilities.

The legislation would further increase funding for nursing home surveys to improve oversight processes and hire, train, and retain surveyors, a provision the Biden Administration adopted in its fiscal year 2023 budget request.

