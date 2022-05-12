WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Multiple U.S. Senators, including Bob Casey (D-PA), introduced a bill that would crack down on Union busting, ending the taxpayer subsidization of corporate union-busting campaigns.

The No Tax Breaks for Union Busting Act was introduced by Ron Wyden, (D-OR), Patty Murray (D-WA), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) in addition to Casey.

Below is what the release says about the introduced bill.

The No Tax Breaks for Union Busting Act would end the taxpayer subsidization of anti-union activity by corporations. The bill would classify businesses’ interference in worker organization campaigns like political speech under the tax code and therefore not tax deductible. Activities denied a deduction would include both unlawful attempts to influence employees, and lawful activities that nonetheless should not be subsidized by taxpayers. These include violations of the National Labor Relations Act, so-called “captive audience meetings”—where employers hold mandatory meetings during work hours and pressure employees against joining a union or interrogate workers—and million-dollar anti-union advertising campaigns around union organization elections.

Sen. Casey stated the following about the bill:

“Corporations shouldn’t be interfering with workers’ right to organize,” Casey said. “They certainly shouldn’t be able to write off anti-unionization campaigns as a business expense. I’m introducing the No Tax Breaks for Union Busting Act to end the taxpayer subsidization of anti-union activity. Unions are a rising tide that lifts all boats; they don’t just help workers in them, they raise wages for all workers. It’s long past time we level the playing field and protect workers’ rights to organize.”

Along with those who introduced the bill, 15 other democratic senators are co-sponsoring the bill. More information about the bill is available online.