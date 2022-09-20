PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding Pennsylvania $240,167,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve water infrastructure.

The announcement came on Tuesday, Sept. 20. This funding will supplement the $67 million awarded to Pennsylvania for its Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds in the 2022 fiscal year.

The funding will be used to help communities access safe, clean water, repair aging pipes, collect and treat wastewater and build resiliency in the face of extreme weather events—which have become increasingly common as the climate crisis continues.

“All communities deserve access to clean, safe water. This funding will expand access to clean drinking water, invest in projects that collect and treat wastewater to protect public health and improve water resources for all to enjoy,” said Senator Casey. “Investments like these are particularly important because they reach many families who have historically been marginalized. And, as we continue to face the worsening effects of the climate crisis, this investment will mean increased resiliency in the face of unpredictable weather patterns like floods and hurricanes.”