(WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced $4.14 million in Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grants that will deliver resources to communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining and related industries.

Five Southwestern Pennsylvania entities and one statewide organization will receive their share of $4.14 million in POWER grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Casey said. Grantee projects include workforce training, small business development, opioid education and other regional development purposes.

“In our ever-changing economy, job training has never been more important,” Casey said. “These grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission will help workers across Southwestern Pennsylvania learn new skills and support local entrepreneurs. I will continue fighting to ensure our rural communities have a voice in Washington and our workers don’t get left behind.”

A breakdown of the recipient funding includes:

Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education, $845,043: Opioid education for allied health professionals

Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, $509,948: To create an online marketplace for Startup Alleghenies entrpreneurs

University of Pittsburgh, $490,487: Applied Data-Driven Methods Certificate program

Westmoreland County Community College, $669,625: To expand the Tri-State Energy and Advanced Manufacturing (TEAM) Consortium focused on workforce training

Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, $500,000: Entreprenuer accelerated program for artists

Tri-County Workforce Investment Board, $1.12 million: Steamfitter’s advanced employment and training program

ARC`s POWER Initiative delivers federal resources to communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining and related industries, according to Casey. POWER grants support efforts to create a more vibrant economic future for coal-impacted communities.

More detailed descriptions of all projects awarded in the most recent round of ARC POWER grants can be found here.