WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania will receive $26.63 million to address the long-term hazards and environmental pollution from legacy mining sites while creating good-paying jobs, according to U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA).

It’s reported by Casey that one-third of the nation’s abandoned mine land (AML) is in Pennsylvania with approximately 43 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties affected by abandoned coal mines.

“For many Pennsylvania communities, abandoned mine land has led to environmental hazards like polluted waterways, property damage and underground mine fire,” he said. “This grant funding will be instrumental in rehabilitating abandoned mine land and investing in the health and safety of Pennsylvania communities. I will continue fighting to bring infrastructure investments to Pennsylvania to ensure we can address the effects of legacy mining sites and support coal communities.”

The funding is from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program from the U.S. Department of Interior. The grant funds are allocated to the six Appalachian states with the highest number of unfunded, high-priority abandoned mine land problems and the three Tribes with approved AML programs.

In February, Casey announced $244 million for abandoned mine land cleanup as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In March, he announced $26 million in additional funding for AML reclamation.

Casey has long supported the AML program and spoke about the program’s importance with Secretary Haaland during her visit to Swoyersville.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Between formula funding and grant eligibility in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Pennsylvania will be eligible to receive more than $3 billion over the next 15 years to clean up abandoned mine land and create a safer, healthier environment for all Pennsylvanians.