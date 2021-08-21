Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of couple

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the deaths of an elderly couple in western Pennsylvania.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said the bodies of 88-year-old Joseph Polinski and 88-year-old Freda Polinski were found late Thursday night after a relative unable to contact them went to their North Huntingdon Township home.

Authorities said emergency responders confirmed carbon monoxide levels within the residence.

Toxicology tests are being done to confirm the cause of death, but that will take several weeks.