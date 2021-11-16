Police: Car with Pa. plate could be linked to body parts found in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa, Florida are currently searching for a car with a Pennsylvania license plate that may be involved in the case of body parts found in McKay Bay.

According to police, detectives need help finding a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with the Pennsylvania license plate HDE6564.

On Friday, police were called to McKay Bay to investigate reports of body parts being found. While a spokesperson for the police department confirmed “additional body parts” were found, witnesses at the scene told our sister station WFLA the new body part appeared to be a leg.

A day prior, fishermen also reported finding what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water.

If you have seen or recognize the Hyundai Elantra, please call 813-231-6130 as soon as possible.