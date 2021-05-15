Car found on train tracks, couple freed by first responders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say first responders freed a man and woman from a car found on railroad tracks in Pittsburgh.

Police say a Pittsburgh officer noticed the four-door vehicle on the tracks shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters and medics and firefighters were able to get the man and woman out of the car and carry them over the railing.

They were taken to a hospital and considered to be in stable condition. Police said they believe the car may have entered the CSX tracks from a service road in nearby McKees Rocks.