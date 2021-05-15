Car found on train tracks, couple freed by first responders

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Train--railroad-tracks-generic-jpg_20160718225452-159532

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say first responders freed a man and woman from a car found on railroad tracks in Pittsburgh.

Police say a Pittsburgh officer noticed the four-door vehicle on the tracks shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters and medics and firefighters were able to get the man and woman out of the car and carry them over the railing.

They were taken to a hospital and considered to be in stable condition. Police said they believe the car may have entered the CSX tracks from a service road in nearby McKees Rocks.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss