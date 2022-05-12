(WTAJ)– Businesses are invited to join in a cybersecurity webinar hosted by First Commonwealth Bank in partnership with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

A survey was conducted in April 2022 by Provident Bank that found that half (50.64%) of the 600 business leaders surveyed think that cybersecurity presented a threat that made them think about it daily. A little more than half (56.67%) was a victim of one or more attacks in the past year.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 18 at 8 a.m. via zoom and is free for all businesses. There will be cybersecurity experts from Shapiro’s office as well as First Commonwealth leaders from small business, information security, insurance and treasury management divisions.

“As I meet with business owners from various industries, one of the most common concerns I hear from them is if they are well-positioned to protect their business from a cyberattack,” First Commonwealth Bank Small Business Executive Chris Adams said. “I am really excited that we’ve been able to partner with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and look forward to a dynamic presentation. The ultimate goal is to help business owners learn about current cybersecurity threats and ways to ensure your business is better protected and more secure.”

In order to register for the webinar and for more information, visit First Commonwealth Bank’s website.