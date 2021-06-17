Bull goes for a stroll, takes a dip in Lawrence County pool

PULASKI TWP, Pa. (WKBN) – A bull was caught in a pool in Lawrence County Wednesday after a homeowner found the bull on the cover of his in-ground pool.

The animal weighed about 2,500 pounds, and it was trapped in the webbing of the cover. Firefighters were able to free it about 30 minutes later.

Courtesy of viewer associated with the Pulaski 500 Fire Department

The bull ended up getting out of the yard and walking down US-422.

“You never know what you are going to run into, and honestly, when I saw that bull, I went. You know, this is not like taking a goat or something out of a pool. This is quite large,” Guy Morse, chief of the Pulaski 500 Fire Department said.

The bull’s owner was found in Mahoning Township, and he came and helped get the animal under control and back home. Chief Morse said it was a true team effort to get this situation resolved, including help from Coitsville police.

Courtesy of viewer associated with the Pulaski 500 Fire Department