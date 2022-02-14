Breezeline customers receive free significant internet speed boost

(WTAJ) — Breezeline – formerly known as Atlantic Broadband – announced it has doubled residential internet speeds automatically at no additional cost.

Breezeline is the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, and more than 125,000 of its residential customers can expect double the internet speed based on their package. For example, Breezeline has boosted 50 Mbps internet to 100 Mbps; 100 Mbps internet to 200 Mbps; and 400 Mbps internet to 500 Mbps.

“With these faster and more powerful speeds, residents can now simultaneously work from home, stream and game online, with greatly enhanced performance and reliability,” Breezeline said.

Breezeline offers residential speeds up to 1 Gbps. Breezeline internet customers also enjoy unlimited data regardless of the speed they choose.

For more information on Breezeline`s residential and business services, visit Breezeline.com.