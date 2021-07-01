Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman resigns amid Luzerne County investigation

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman has resigned as county coroner, according to a release from the county.

Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller confirmed to 18 News on Thursday that Carman is under investigation in Luzerne County due to a video that surfaced on social media. Miller says the county was made aware of the video on Tuesday night.

“It puts Bradford County in a bad light,” said Miller. “However I will say, most people working within the county go about their business in a fashion to serve the public that we’re hired to serve.”

On Wednesday 18 News received a viewer tip regarding allegations against Carman and have been investigating those complaints. Public Record requests have been submitted to Bradford County regarding Carman’s whereabouts this past week.

18 News has reached out to Carman and County Commissioner Daryl Miller but has not heard back at this time. When calling the Coroner’s Office 18 News was directed to the Bradford County 911 Center and was told that Carman was not available. A message was left on Carman’s cellphone after repeated calls for comment.

According to the Bradford County Coroner website, Carman is a Certified Medical Investigator through the American Board of Forensic Medicine. Carman passed his American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators board examination in Nevada in 2009, and is now a board certified Medicolegal Death Investigator.

In 2019 18 News first reported that Carman resigned as the CEO of Western Alliance EMS amid financial issues. Carman said at the time he resigned to focus on being the county coroner.

The Coroner’s position will be temporarily filled by the Chief Deputy Coroner until a replacement is appointed by Governor Tom Wolf. According to the County Coroner’s website, the Chief Deputy Coroner is James Bowen.

18 News has reached out to Gov. Wolf’s office for comment on Carman’s resignation and when a possible replacement could be named.