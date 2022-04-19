ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy injured in a shooting in northwestern Pennsylvania last week died at a Pittsburgh hospital, authorities said.

Antonio Yarger Jr. was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after Thursday’s shooting in Erie, the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said. Yarger was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday morning, officials said.

Erie police said the boy was shot in the head Thursday night while on the sidewalk about a block from his home. No arrests have been announced.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah of the Erie police department called the investigation “extremely active.” He told the Erie Times-News that detectives are reviewing “hundreds of hours” of surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.