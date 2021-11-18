Boy, 2, recovering after accidentally shooting himself

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was in stable condition Thursday after he accidentally shot himself with a handgun, police said.

Officers arrived on the scene Wednesday night and were told by relatives that the toddler was handling the gun when it discharged, police said.

“We were told he had a gunshot wound to his lower stomach that exited from his back,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

His parents drove him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he was initially in critical condition.

Two other adults and a 6-year-old were also in the home at the time.

It was not clear how the boy gained access to the gun, which was found next to a bed.

No charges have been filed.

“Yet another one of our precious children has suffered a critical injury as a result of gunfire. While the manner in which the child was shot is still under investigation, it is already apparent that as a community, we must do everything possible to ensure that our children are safe in their homes,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement.