Boy, 12, charged as juvenile in shooting death of girl, 9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say another child has been charged as a juvenile in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in a north Philadelphia home last week.

Police said Wednesday the 12-year-old boy is facing juvenile counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangering another person in the girl’s Jan. 20 death. Police called to the address reported finding the girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead several hours later at Temple University Hospital. District Attorney Larry Krasner said the victim and other children had no adult supervision at the time.

Her 39-year-old father was earlier charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and other counts.