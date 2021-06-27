Body found in river identified as man missing since January

A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital, officials said. (Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a body found in a western Pennsylvania river has been identified as a man described as “vulnerable” who had been sought since he disappeared a few days into the new year.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said Friday that 62-year-old William Casale was the man found dead Monday in the Ohio river. Authorities said the body was pulled from the water near the Fish and Boat Commission boat ramp just south of Route 65 in Kilbuck Township.

Pittsburgh police had asked for help from the public in early January to find Casale, who was last seen Jan. 3 on the South Side of Pittsburgh. He was described as “missing and vulnerable” and last seen wearing blue or green hospital scrubs, a dark-colored hoodie and a wool coat.

The Tribune-Review reported that he was last seen outside a behavioral health center, and family and friends worried about him not having his medication and getting lost and confused in the cold.

The medical examiner’s office didn’t release a cause or manner of death.