(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has started its black fly suppression program to reduce the population of adult black flies during the spring and summer.

The program monitors 1,700 miles of rivers and streams in Pennsylvania. Thirty-six counties are participating in the program. The full list is below:

COUNTIES PARTICIPATING

2022 Treatment Streams

Adams

Armstrong

Berks

Bradford

Bucks

Cambria

Chester

Clarion

Clearfield

Clinton

Columbia

Cumberland

Dauphin

Elk

Fayette

Forest

Huntingdon

Indiana

Juniata

Lackawanna

Lawrence

Lehigh

Luzerne

Lycoming

Mifflin

Montgomery

Northampton

Perry

Schuylkill

Snyder

Union

Venango

Warren

Westmoreland

Wyoming

York

The treatment will be administered via helicopter, using a soil that will only target four black fly species, according to the DEP.