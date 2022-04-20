(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has started its black fly suppression program to reduce the population of adult black flies during the spring and summer.
The program monitors 1,700 miles of rivers and streams in Pennsylvania. Thirty-six counties are participating in the program. The full list is below:
COUNTIES PARTICIPATING
- Adams
- Armstrong
- Berks
- Bradford
- Bucks
- Cambria
- Chester
- Clarion
- Clearfield
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Cumberland
- Dauphin
- Elk
- Fayette
- Forest
- Huntingdon
- Indiana
- Juniata
- Lackawanna
- Lawrence
- Lehigh
- Luzerne
- Lycoming
- Mifflin
- Montgomery
- Northampton
- Perry
- Schuylkill
- Snyder
- Union
- Venango
- Warren
- Westmoreland
- Wyoming
- York
The treatment will be administered via helicopter, using a soil that will only target four black fly species, according to the DEP.