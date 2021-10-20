Bipartisan bill to support chronic waste disease research

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — A bipartisan bill has been introduced by Representatives Glenn Thompson (R-PA) and Ron Kind (D-WI) to research and manage the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Chronic waste disease is a contagious, neurological disease that impacts deer, elk and moose. There is no known cure and it is currently unclear how it is transmitted. There are currently confirmed cases in 25 states.

“CWD has been a big problem for the deer populations of Pennsylvania and additional cervid animals, such as elk and moose, throughout the country,” Rep. Thompson said. “This bill was crafted with robust stakeholder support and will prioritize research in the transmission of, resistance to, and diagnosis of CWD. It is imperative we better understand the genetic implications of the disease, so we can develop policies best suited to solve the problem. I look forward to moving quickly with my colleagues in Congress to do our part in eradicating CWD.”