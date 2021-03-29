Billions of cicadas emerge this Spring, phenomenon only happens every 17 years

REGIONAL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Billions of cicadas are expected to emerge in early May and will cover land across fifteen states. This volume of cicadas is something we’ll only experience a handful of times in our life.

“You might see them, if you’re lucky, four to five times in your life,” said Jared Gregory Ali, assistant professor of entomology at Penn State University. “Enjoy it, appreciate it, and use it as a teaching moment.”

There are annual cicadas, which we can see every year, and there are periodical cicadas, which live underground for 13 or 17 years and mass emerge in broods. This year, our southern area including central Blair and Huntingdon counties will experience Brood X, 17 year periodical cicadas.

“Brood X, the emergence that’s happening this year, is the largest of all of the broods or emergences, so it’s a big deal,” said Michael J. Skvarla, assistant research professor of arthropod identification at Penn State University.

The cicadas come out in groups as a defense against predators.

“If you and a million of your friends all come out at the same time, there are only so many birds and mammals that can eat you, and so those predators get satiated and then they’re full,” said Skvarla. “So, everyone who doesn’t get eaten is free to mate and lay eggs.”

Your experience with cicadas may depend on what type of environment you live in.

“If you live near woods where there’s lots of cicadas gonna be around, it can be extremely loud to the point of being almost deafening,” said Skvarla.

The song you’ll hear them singing is a male’s mating call.

They’ll be around for about four weeks while they mate, lay eggs within the wood of trees, and then die off. Large trees can handle the cicadas, but smaller trees may die from the damages.

“If you are thinking about putting trees in this year maybe it’s a good year to not do that, just wait for the fall, or wait till next year, just avoid it all together,” said Skvarla.

If you recently planted small trees or seedlings, Skvarla recommends covering them with a net, so the cicadas can’t get to them.

The professors say spraying pesticides won’t make a long term impact, as new cicadas can fly over and populate the previously clear area.

“We ought to start fostering more respect and awe for this really unique thing,” said Ali.