Bill to keep convicted felons from carrying guns heads to Pa. House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill passed the Pa. House Judiciary Committee that would close a legal loophole and prevent convicted felons from being able to carry firearms.

Sponsored by State Representative John Hershey (R- Mifflin/Juniata/Franklin), House Bill 1564 would address convictions of “attempting, conspiring or soliciting” felonies like homicide and robbery.

Currently, someone convicted of a serious crime is barred from possessing a firearm. However, those convicted of attempting, conspiring, or soliciting a similar crime cannot be prosecuted for carrying a firearm.

“House Bill 1564 is a step to ensure guns can be carried by those who follow the law and take the responsibility seriously,” Representative Hershey said.

House Bill 1564 will now go to the full House for consideration.