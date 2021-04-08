Bill moves to Senate that will help volunteer organizations raise funds

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many of our local veterans organizations, volunteer fire companies, and nonprofits rely on small games of chance to keep their doors open.

“They get very little money from the government, almost every penny they have has to be raised, either through bingo, or dinners, or doing boots on the corner to raise funds,” said Representative Scott Conklin, 77th District.

Due to the pandemic, these opportunities have been limited.

Representative Conklin is speaking in favor of a bill that would allow these organizations to host their fundraisers online.

“We kept it simple, basically what we’re doing is allowing them to do online, using PayPal and other safe forms, to pay for the tickets or whatever they may be doing,” said Representative Conklin. “And we were able to increase the prize limits.”

In this bill, the limit on single game prizes jumped from $2,000 to $4,000, the maximum prizes per week can now reach $50,000 versus the previous $30,000. The bill was passed in the House, and will now move to the Senate.

“I want them to know that we’re listening,” said Representative Conklin. “We respect and understand the good work that they’re doing in our communities.”